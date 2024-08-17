Multiple Injuries Following Ferris Wheel Fire at Highfield Festival in Leipzig

Chaos unfolded at the Highfield Festival in Leipzig, Germany, on Saturday evening after a fire broke out on a Ferris wheel, leading to multiple injuries and widespread panic. The incident occurred at the popular music festival held at Störmthaler See lake, which draws thousands of attendees annually.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene as flames and smoke engulfed the Ferris wheel, sparking immediate evacuations of festival-goers on the ride and in the surrounding area. Although the full extent of injuries remains unclear, witnesses described a chaotic scene as people fled in panic while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Breaking: Fire Erupts On Ferris Wheel At Highfield Festival In Leipzig, Germany

Local police and fire services quickly cordoned off the area, and several performances were temporarily halted as a safety measure. Alarms rang out across the festival grounds, with thick plumes of smoke visible from afar.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and authorities are expected to conduct a full investigation. Festival organizers have yet to release an official statement, raising concerns about the potential impact on the continuation of the event.

The Highfield Festival, known for its vibrant atmosphere and popular music acts, has been a key event in Leipzig for years. However, this unexpected and distressing incident has cast a shadow over this year’s festivities.

Emergency crews remain on-site as they assess the situation and ensure the safety of attendees. More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.