Public Safety Alert: Police Action Near Brighton’s Waitrose

East London Man Sentenced for Spreading Extremist Content Online

Man Found with Stab Injuries in Hornchurch Following Reported Fight

Woman Struck by Bus Near Abbey Wood Elizabeth Line Station

KFRS to Conclude Channel Tunnel Contract in 2025

Home Breaking Mum injured in Clapham alkali attack now stable

Mum injured in Clapham alkali attack now stable

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
Three people with heart emojis over faces outdoors.


Woman Injured in Clapham Alkali Attack Now Stable; Suspect’s Body Recovered from River Thames

In a significant update on the Clapham alkali attack case, Metropolitan Police have reported that the 31-year-old mother-of-two injured in the assault is now in a stable condition and is no longer sedated. However, despite her improvement, she remains unable to communicate with authorities.

The news of the victim’s progress comes amidst ongoing efforts by law enforcement to locate the suspect, Abdul Ezedi, who has been sought by police since January 31 in connection with the attack. The woman and her two daughters, aged eight and three, were targeted with a corrosive substance in Lessar Avenue, sparking widespread concern and a comprehensive search for the perpetrator.

According to police, a breakthrough occurred when the crew of a passing boat reported spotting a body in the water near Tower Pier in central London on Monday afternoon (February 19). Subsequently, the Metropolitan Police’s Marine Policing Unit retrieved the body, which detectives strongly believe to be that of Abdul Ezedi, based on the distinctive clothing found on the body.

Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell expressed confidence in the identification, stating, “Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi.” Despite this, formal identification procedures, including DNA testing and dental records, will be pursued to confirm the identity conclusively.

The search for Ezedi had intensified after authorities revealed that they believed he entered the River Thames at Chelsea Bridge approximately four hours after the attack on January 31. Efforts to locate him garnered significant public assistance, with Commander Savell expressing gratitude to the hundreds of individuals who provided information during the search.

As investigations into the alkali attack continue, authorities remain committed to pursuing justice for the victims and ensuring the safety of the community.

