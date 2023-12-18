murder charge following fatal stabbing in wolverhampton

In a shocking development in Wolverhampton, a man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman who was found with fatal stab wounds. The incident, which has sent ripples of concern through the community, occurred on Park Meadow Avenue in the early hours of Friday, December 15.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene shortly before 7 am, where they discovered a woman in her 40s critically injured. Despite the efforts of emergency services, nothing could be done to save her, and she was pronounced dead at the location.

Rajveer Mahey, a 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton, has been arrested and charged with the murder of the victim. He is expected to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on December 18. The details surrounding the circumstances of the incident are still emerging.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Police issued a statement confirming the charge and the ongoing investigation. They stressed the seriousness of the incident and the commitment of the police force to bring justice to the victim and her family.

The area around Park Meadow Avenue was cordoned off as part of the crime scene investigation, with police conducting door-to-door inquiries and gathering evidence. The police have urged anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to assist with the investigation.