Murder Inquiry Continues Following Woman’s Death in Springburn

Police Scotland has launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 23-year-old woman in the Springburn area of Glasgow on Monday morning.

Brodie MacGregor was found dead in a flat on Elmvale Street after police were called to the scene at approximately 10:15am Emergency services attended, but Ms. MacGregor was pronounced dead at the location.

A death is being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination, police have confirmed. The investigation is currently focused on Elmvale Street, where authorities are appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters of the Major Investigation Team stated, “An extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.” Increased police presence has been noted in the area as officers continue their inquiries.

The police are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have been in the Elmvale Street area between 4:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m on Monday, August 26, and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity. DCI Watters urged, “If you have any CCTV or recording equipment, please review your footage as you may have captured images that could assist our investigation.”

Authorities are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0879 of August 26, 2024. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be provided to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains active, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.