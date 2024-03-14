A murder investigation has been initiated following the tragic death of a man after an assault near Faversham. Kent Police responded to reports of a disturbance in The Street, Boughton-under-Blean, at 10:39 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Pictures is ‘generous and loyal’ Adam Pritchard who has been murdered in Sleepy Kent Villiage

Upon arrival at the scene, officers, accompanied by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, discovered a man in his 30s with injuries consistent with a stabbing. Despite efforts to save him, the victim was pronounced deceased near the scene.

He has been named locally as ‘generous and loyal’ Adam Pritchard

In connection with the incident, three men aged between 39 and 43 have been arrested and taken into custody.

Kent Police officers remain at the scene conducting inquiries, and The Street is currently closed in the centre of the village as investigations continue.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, CCTV footage, or dashcam footage that may aid investigations to come forward. They can contact Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference number 13-1461. Alternatively, individuals can reach out anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or complete an online form.