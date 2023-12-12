Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Dover

Detectives are appealing for information following the death of a man in Dover.

Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Anstee Road at 10.12pm on Monday 11 December 2023.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man in his 60s was found with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious and an investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or has information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around that time is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 11-1430.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

Information can also be submitted via our public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020123F14-PO1