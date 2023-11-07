Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Unresponsive in Enfield

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police are conducting a murder investigation following the suspicious death of a man in his early 40s, who was found unresponsive on Elmhurst Road, Enfield, North London, on Monday afternoon.

The victim was discovered shortly after 3 pm on November 6, with the London Ambulance Service alerted to the scene. Tragically, despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his early 20s, known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident. The investigation is being led by the Specialist Crime Command, and a crime scene has been established at the location.

The family of the deceased has been informed of the tragic loss.

Scotland Yard issued a statement saying, “The death is currently being treated as suspicious, and a crime scene remains in place.

The London Ambulance Service also confirmed their involvement, stating, “We were called at 3.01 pm yesterday, November 6, to reports of an incident on Elmhurst Road, Enfield. We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. Very sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to gather more details about the circumstances leading to the man’s untimely death.