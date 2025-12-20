Police have opened a murder probe after a 55-year-old man was shot dead in London.

Horrifying Shooting in Brent

Officers rushed to West End Close, Brent, at 9:35pm on Friday, 19 December following reports of gunfire. Emergency services gave first aid to the victim, but sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Met Police Launch Full Investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, heading the Specialist Crime Team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time.”

He added, “Enquiries are well under way, and my team is working at pace to determine the circumstances that led to this man’s tragic death.”

Community Alert and Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector John reassured the public: “We have increased patrols in the area. This investigation remains a priority.”

He urged anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information, including dashcam footage, to come forward without delay.

“We believe a large group was nearby when this happened. We want to hear from them,” he said.