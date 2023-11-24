Murder investigation launched following 22 year-old man’s death in Gosport

Detectives from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Major Crime Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of this morning (Friday 24 November) in the Bridgemary area of Gosport.

Police were called to Keyes Road at 02:32am after the man had been seriously assaulted in the area. He subsequently died of his injuries and his family has been informed.

A red Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision at the scene, which we are also linking to our investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of how many people and who was involved in assaulting the man who has died.

“We recognise that this is a shocking and devastating incident for the man’s family and those living in the area. We are using a number of specialist teams to progress our enquiries as quickly as possible.

“Members of the local community will be key in helping us to establish who was in the area at the time. I’d ask anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage that could help us to contact us as soon as possible. If you saw the red Vauxhall Corsa in the Fareham and Gosport area early this morning we also want to hear from you”.

District Commander for Gosport, Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg added: “Alongside our investigators, the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the Nobes Avenue and Keyes Road area throughout the coming days. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our uniformed officers who will be carrying out regular patrols and house-to-house enquiries.

“We are working with the local community and partner agencies to ensure that we understand the impact of this incident for those living in the Bridgemary area. This is a very rare occurrence for Gosport and our teams will be working hard over the weekend to provide reassurance to those in the area”.

As part of our enquiries a 19 year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to submit it via our online portal by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23E13-PO1

You can also call 101 quoting reference 44230480582 – Operation Talus.

To submit information 100% anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/