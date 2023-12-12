Murder Investigation: Two Arrested After Eight-Week-Old Baby’s Death

In a tragic and unsettling development, a woman aged 23 and a man aged 24 have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an eight-week-old baby in Bourne, Lincolnshire. The child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital on October 31.

The Arrests

The suspects, whose names have not yet been released, were apprehended by the Lincolnshire Police as part of their ongoing investigation into the infant’s death. Following their arrest, the individuals have been released on bail as inquiries continue. The nature of their relationship to the baby or each other has not been detailed in the police reports.

The Incident

Details surrounding the circumstances of the baby’s death are scarce. The police were called to an address in Bourne on the evening of October 31. Upon arrival, they found the baby in critical condition, leading to hospitalization where the infant was later declared dead.

Community Reaction

The incident has caused a stir in the local community, with many expressing shock and sadness at the news. The tragic death of such a young infant has led to an outpouring of grief and concern from residents in the area.

Police Investigation

Lincolnshire Police have issued a statement expressing their commitment to a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the baby’s death. They have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the inquiry.