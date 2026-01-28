A chilling murder investigation is underway after an 84-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Whitchurch.
Tragic Discovery in Prees Higher Heath
Police were called around 3:05pm on Tuesday, 27 January, to an address in Woodlands Grove, Prees Higher Heath, following a concern for safety report.
The elderly woman was discovered unresponsive and sadly died shortly after paramedics arrived.
Man Arrested But Hospitalised With Serious Injuries
An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently receiving hospital treatment for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police Reassure Public
Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay of Shropshire’s Major Investigation Unit said: “Firstly, our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly lost her life today.
“We understand an incident of this nature may be concerning for the local community, but we would like to offer reassurance that this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.
“We are still in the early stages of our investigation. Officers will remain in the area over the coming days as enquiries continue.”