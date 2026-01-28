A chilling murder investigation is underway after an 84-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Whitchurch.

Tragic Discovery in Prees Higher Heath

Police were called around 3:05pm on Tuesday, 27 January, to an address in Woodlands Grove, Prees Higher Heath, following a concern for safety report.

The elderly woman was discovered unresponsive and sadly died shortly after paramedics arrived.

Man Arrested But Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently receiving hospital treatment for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police Reassure Public