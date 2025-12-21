A murder investigation is underway in Birmingham following a fatal stabbing last night.

Man Killed on Swanage Road

West Midlands Police were called to reports of a stabbing at an address on Swanage Road just after 6.40pm on 20 December.

Tragically, despite emergency efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect Arrested and Police Appeal For Witnesses

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Officers say they are still in the early stages of the investigation. A crime scene remains in place as urgent enquiries continue.

Police urge anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 3826 of 20 December, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.