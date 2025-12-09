Murder probe launched after fatal stabbing outside Wheatsheaf pub in Ewell

Surrey Police have launched a murder investigation after a person was fatally stabbed outside a pub in Ewell.

Emergency services were called to The Wheatsheaf pub on Kingston Road (near 34 Kingston Road) on Tuesday following reports of a serious assault. Despite a rapid response from paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and no arrests had been confirmed at the time of the latest update.

Officers remained in the area carrying out enquiries, gathering witness statements and reviewing local CCTV footage as they work to establish exactly what happened and why.

Road closures and travel disruption

Kingston Road was closed to traffic while the investigation continues, causing delays across the Ewell and Epsom area. Drivers are being urged to avoid the route and use alternative roads.

Appeal for information

A Surrey Police spokesperson said detectives are working to piece together a timeline of events and are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Surrey Police via 101 or through the force’s online reporting tools. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.