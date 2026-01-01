Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed on New Year’s Eve

Fatal Stabbing Just Before Midnight

A man in his 20s was stabbed to death minutes before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Tarn Drive, Bury, at 11:55pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but sadly, the victim died at the location from his injuries.

Two Arrested as Police Launch Murder Investigation

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently being questioned by detectives.

Forensics Swamp the Scene

A blue forensic tent was spotted on a driveway near the junction with Windermere Drive. The area remains cordoned off as police carry out their inquiries.

A GMP spokesperson urged anyone with information to come forward, saying: “If you know anything about this tragic incident, please get in touch.”