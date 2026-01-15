Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found fatally injured in her home in Cheriton.

Tragic Scene at Cheriton Home

Officers were called at 10:31am on Friday, 9 January, following concerns for the welfare of 68-year-old Gilly Livie at an address off the B3046.

On arrival, they discovered Ms Livie suffering serious injuries. Despite desperate efforts by police and paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem confirmed she died from a stab wound to the neck.

Man Found With Life-Threatening Injuries

Police also found a 39-year-old man, known to Ms Livie, at the property. He suffered serious neck and leg injuries described as life-threatening.

The man was rushed to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigation Ongoing, Community Reassured

“We know this incident will cause great shock in the community. I want to reassure people we have a large number of officers working hard on this investigation,” said Chief Inspector Korine Bishop, district commander. “At this time, we do not believe there is any further risk to the community and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this. Our enquiries at the address continue, and officers will remain in the area.”

Residents in Cheriton are urged to check CCTV footage from 11pm on 8 January to 11am on 9 January and report anything suspicious.

If you have information, contact police on 101 quoting reference 44260012077 or report online here.

Community members with footage can upload it via the dedicated portal: https://orlo.uk/TyQC3.