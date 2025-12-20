Met Police launch murder investigation after fatal stabbing in Tollgate Gardens.

Man, 40, Dies After Knife Attack in Maida Vale Flat

Detectives have opened a murder investigation following a stabbing in Maida Vale. Police were called to Tollgate House, Tollgate Gardens at 9:42pm on Friday, 19 December, after reports of a man being attacked.

Emergency teams treated the 40-year-old victim at the scene before rushing him to hospital. Sadly, he later died from his injuries.

Investigators Seek Witnesses and Footage

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Denby, leading the probe, urged locals to help. He said:

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family at this unimaginably difficult time. Our investigation is continuing at pace as we work to establish the full circumstances around this incident.”

He added:

“Were you in Tollgate Gardens on Friday night? Have you spotted anything suspicious or caught it on your phone or dash cam? Please come forward and speak to police.”





Police have set up cordons at the scene and thanked the community for their patience.

No Arrests Yet as Hunt Continues

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and receive specialist support. So far, no arrests have been made as officers piece together what happened.

How to Help the Investigation