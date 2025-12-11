Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 39-year-old woman was discovered dead at a property on Old Brompton Road, Earls Court.

Tragic Discovery on Wednesday Morning

Officers responded at 11:15am on Wednesday, 10 December following a welfare concern call. Upon arrival, they found the woman’s body at the scene. Her identity is yet to be confirmed, and police are working to notify her next of kin.

Detective Appeals for Information

“My team are conducting urgent enquiries to establish the full circumstances that led to this woman’s tragic death,” said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley. “I know this news will cause concern among the local and wider community. Our investigation remains a top priority. My utmost sympathy goes to the victim’s family and friends during this painful time. I urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible.”

Heightened Police Presence and What’s Next

No arrests have been made yet, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled. Police have sealed off the scene on Old Brompton Road, with increased patrols expected over coming days.

If you have any info, call police on 101 quoting CAD 2689/10DEC25. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.