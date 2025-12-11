Watch Live

TRAGIC DISCOVERY Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road

  • Updated: 14:17
  • , 11 December 2025
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road

 

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 39-year-old woman was discovered dead at a property on Old Brompton Road, Earls Court.

Tragic Discovery on Wednesday Morning

Officers responded at 11:15am on Wednesday, 10 December following a welfare concern call. Upon arrival, they found the woman’s body at the scene. Her identity is yet to be confirmed, and police are working to notify her next of kin.

Detective Appeals for Information

“My team are conducting urgent enquiries to establish the full circumstances that led to this woman’s tragic death,” said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley.

“I know this news will cause concern among the local and wider community. Our investigation remains a top priority. My utmost sympathy goes to the victim’s family and friends during this painful time.

I urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible.”

Heightened Police Presence and What’s Next

No arrests have been made yet, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled. Police have sealed off the scene on Old Brompton Road, with increased patrols expected over coming days.

If you have any info, call police on 101 quoting CAD 2689/10DEC25. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

Recommended for you

Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester
POLICE APPEAL Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester
Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent
STREET CHAOS Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent
Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy
HORRIFIC FIRE Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
PRESSURE MOUNTS US-Ukraine Talks Heat Up as Trump Sets Christmas Deadline for Peace Deal

Must READ

600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
BRAZEN GANG Gang Steal More Than 600 Priceless Museum Artefacts in Middle-of-Night Raid on Bristol Empire Collection
CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
TEEN THREATENED CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
SERIAL LIFTER Battery Bandits Busted: 40 Theft Charges Hit Kent and Surrey Crooks
Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
SAD ENDING Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
PRICELESS 600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
SHOP BAN Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
MIRDER CHARGE Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
Canterbury Man Charged with GBH After Sussex Avenue Assault
TEEN SEX ATTACK Man Charged Over Teen Girl Sex Assault in Canterbury
Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate's A299
HOT WHEELS Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate’s A299

More For You

Massive Clean-Up Underway After Shipping Containers Wash Ashore in West Sussex
CLEAN UP Massive Clean-Up Underway After Shipping Containers Wash Ashore in West Sussex
Disaronno Recall Shocker: Glass Fragments Found in Bottles
URGENT RECALL Disaronno Recall Shocker: Glass Fragments Found in Bottles
US Troops Storm Venezuelan Oil Tanker in Daring Helicopter Raid as Trump Ramps Up the Heat on Maduro
TAKEN US Seizes Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Tanker in Thunderous Blow to Maduro
Predator Jailed for Sex Attacks on Two Nine-Year-Old Boys in Nottingham Park
BRUTAL ATTACK Predator Jailed for Sex Attacks on Two Nine-Year-Old Boys in Nottingham Park

More From UK News in Pictures

Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos
NOT SPECIAL Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos
Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
LOCALS HORRIFED Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
MAJOR POLICE OPERATION Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack
Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack
LIFE SENTANCE Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack
JAIL PLOT Five Jailed Over Daring Chelmsford Prison Escape Plot
Man in Stable Condition After Leeds Shooting: West Yorkshire Police Launch Major Investigation
MANHUNT Hunt Underway After Woman Held At Knifepoint and Sexually Assaulted by Masked Gang
M20 to Shut Overnight as Operation Brock Finally Removed Between Maidstone and Ashford
FESTIVAL THANK YOU M20 Chaos Incoming! Operation Brock Set to Snarl Christmas Getaways
Southampton Hospital Joins the List with Critical Alert

BREAKING

MASK MANDATE Southampton Hospital Joins the List with Critical Alert
Teenage Asylum Seekers Raped 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Warwickshire Park — Footage So Shocking It Could 'Cause a Riot'
STOKE UNREST Defence Barrister Warns Rape Video Could Spark UK Riots
Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker
Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker
Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting
POLICE STING Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting
Missing woman from Sittingbourne
FIND HER Missing woman from Sittingbourne
Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records
CLEAN SHEET Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records

More From UKNIP

Police Hunt Hull Man Over Early Morning Robbery
MANHUNT Police Hunt Hull Man Over Early Morning Robbery
Colchester Man Sentenced in Absentia for Shocking Taxi Sex Assault
CAUGHT ON CAMERA Colchester Man Sentenced in Absentia for Shocking Taxi Sex Assault
Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Attempted Rape of Teen
RAPIST JAILED Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Attempted Rape of Teen
Missing 13-Year-Old Boy in Islington
FIND KAI Missing 13-Year-Old Boy in Islington