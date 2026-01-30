Watch Live

TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre

  • Updated: 04:19
  • , 30 January 2026

Police launch urgent probe after a man is found dead in a city centre stairwell.

Tragic Find on Sidwell Street

Emergency services were scrambled to Sidwell Street around 3pm on Saturday, 10 January, after concerns grew for a 41-year-old man’s welfare. He was discovered collapsed between Efes Grill and Taco Bell.

Despite frantic efforts from passersby and paramedics, the man died at the scene. His cause of death remains a mystery, though police initially believed there was no foul play.

Investigation Underway – Witness Appeal

An ongoing investigation aims to uncover what happened. A man in his 30s from Exeter was arrested but has since been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Michelle Westlake said:

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic death, the cause of which is currently unascertained. There was a significant emergency services response in Sidwell Street at the time. We are appealing for witnesses who live near or were present around the stairwell area, or on nearby roads, between 1.15pm and 3.15pm on Saturday 10 January. If you saw or heard anything that could help, please come forward.”

Police are also urging anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage that could aid the investigation to get in touch.

How to Help

Contact the police via their website or phone 101, quoting reference 50260007677.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers online or call freephone 0800 555 111.

