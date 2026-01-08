Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison

A major police hunt is underway after Kieran Cameron, a convicted attempted murderer, escaped from prison.

Convicted Killer Goes on the Run

Cameron, 43, was serving a 23-year sentence for a vicious knife attack in Poole, Dorset, back in 2016. He disappeared from the low-security HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington at 9.20pm on Tuesday 6 January.

Links Across the North and South

Described as white, around 5’6” tall, medium build, with heavily receding hair and a ginger-grey beard, Cameron is believed to have strong ties to Manchester, Liverpool, and Dorset. Police warn he could be anywhere in the country.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Henderson of Cheshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit urged the public:

“We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Kieran Cameron, who is unlawfully at large after leaving HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington. If you see him, do not approach him, call 999 immediately. If you have any information as to where Cameron may be, please call 101 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 2247029.”

Shadow of Previous Prison Escapes

This disappearance comes just over a week after murderers Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne broke out of HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire. Both men have since been re-arrested after extensive police searches.

Police are urging the public to stay vigilant and report any sightings of Cameron immediately.