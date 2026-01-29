Watch Live

DISGRACED DOCTOR Nearly 100 Kids Harmed by Disgraced GOSH Surgeon

  • Updated: 03:28
  • , 30 January 2026

Almost 100 children were harmed by a disgraced Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) limb reconstruction surgeon, a scathing review has revealed. Yaser Jabbar, who treated 789 kids from 2017 to 2022, left many in pain, with 36 suffering severe harm.

Shock Numbers: Harm Comes Thick and Fast

  • 36 children suffered severe harm
  • 39 suffered moderate harm
  • 19 suffered mild harm
  • Over a quarter of his patients were harmed

The damage included repeated surgeries and ongoing pain. Despite the risky nature of the procedures – inserting metal plates, bone grafts, and implants – the report slammed Jabbar’s care as “substandard.”

Scathing Report Lays Bare Jabbar’s Failings

The independent expert review tore into Jabbar’s inconsistent clinical care. It highlighted poor documentation, flawed assessments, and bad surgical decisions. The hospital admitted it couldn’t say whether all the harm was avoidable but confirmed that Jabbar’s substandard practice “undoubtedly caused harm.”

Where’s Jabbar Now? Out of the UK and Licence Revoked

Jabbar is believed to be living abroad and no longer holds a UK medical licence. Meanwhile, NHS England’s London region is probing how GOSH handled the shocking case.

