Nearly £100k Seized in Major Money Laundering Bust

West Mercia Police have cracked down on suspected money laundering linked to illegal waste trade, seizing nearly £100,000 in cash and making two arrests.

Warrants Hit Multiple Locations Across Midlands

The morning raids on Thursday 8 January targeted addresses across Herefordshire, Shropshire, and Worcestershire. Specialist economic crime teams led the operation, backed by neighbourhood policing.

Task Force rapid entry officers and unique digital detection dogs were deployed to support the high-profile action.

£97,000 Cash, Firearms & Counterfeit Goods Seized

£97,000 in cash seized

£200,000-£300,000 frozen in bank accounts

Dozens of bags of suspected counterfeit electrical items found

Business materials and digital devices confiscated for forensic analysis

Six firearms and around £18,000 in cash seized at Drakes Broughton

Suspected stolen car recovered

One key location was a farm in Peopleton, Pershore, where £60,000 cash and electrical goods linked to laundering were found.

Two Men Arrested Over Firearms and Money Laundering

Two men were detained near Pershore on suspicion of firearms offences. Police raids were carried out in partnership with the Environment Agency, DVSA, Wychavon District Council, and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS).

West Mercia Police confirmed the probe is ongoing with further enquiries underway.