Nearly £100k Seized in Major Money Laundering Bust

West Mercia Police have cracked down on suspected money laundering linked to illegal waste trade, seizing nearly £100,000 in cash and making two arrests.
Warrants Hit Multiple Locations Across Midlands
The morning raids on Thursday 8 January targeted addresses across Herefordshire, Shropshire, and Worcestershire. Specialist economic crime teams led the operation, backed by neighbourhood policing.
Task Force rapid entry officers and unique digital detection dogs were deployed to support the high-profile action.
£97,000 Cash, Firearms & Counterfeit Goods Seized
- £97,000 in cash seized
- £200,000-£300,000 frozen in bank accounts
- Dozens of bags of suspected counterfeit electrical items found
- Business materials and digital devices confiscated for forensic analysis
- Six firearms and around £18,000 in cash seized at Drakes Broughton
- Suspected stolen car recovered
One key location was a farm in Peopleton, Pershore, where £60,000 cash and electrical goods linked to laundering were found.
Two Men Arrested Over Firearms and Money Laundering
Two men were detained near Pershore on suspicion of firearms offences. Police raids were carried out in partnership with the Environment Agency, DVSA, Wychavon District Council, and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS).
West Mercia Police confirmed the probe is ongoing with further enquiries underway.
“Almost £100,000 in cash was seized during warrants executed this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected money laundering linked to illegal waste activity,” said West Mercia Police.