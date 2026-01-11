Watch Live

TWO ARRESTS Nearly £100k Seized in Major Money Laundering Bust

  • Updated: 03:03
  • , 11 January 2026
Nearly £100k Seized in Major Money Laundering Bust

West Mercia Police have cracked down on suspected money laundering linked to illegal waste trade, seizing nearly £100,000 in cash and making two arrests.

Warrants Hit Multiple Locations Across Midlands

The morning raids on Thursday 8 January targeted addresses across Herefordshire, Shropshire, and Worcestershire. Specialist economic crime teams led the operation, backed by neighbourhood policing.

Task Force rapid entry officers and unique digital detection dogs were deployed to support the high-profile action.

 

£97,000 Cash, Firearms & Counterfeit Goods Seized

  • £97,000 in cash seized
  • £200,000-£300,000 frozen in bank accounts
  • Dozens of bags of suspected counterfeit electrical items found
  • Business materials and digital devices confiscated for forensic analysis
  • Six firearms and around £18,000 in cash seized at Drakes Broughton
  • Suspected stolen car recovered

One key location was a farm in Peopleton, Pershore, where £60,000 cash and electrical goods linked to laundering were found.

Two Men Arrested Over Firearms and Money Laundering

Two men were detained near Pershore on suspicion of firearms offences. Police raids were carried out in partnership with the Environment Agency, DVSA, Wychavon District Council, and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS).

West Mercia Police confirmed the probe is ongoing with further enquiries underway.

“Almost £100,000 in cash was seized during warrants executed this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected money laundering linked to illegal waste activity,” said West Mercia Police.

Recommended for you

Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
POLICE PROBE Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
FIND JAMIE Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
NO ONE TRAPPED Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13
POLICE PRAISED Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13

Must READ

No Police Action Over Teen’s Tragic M5 Death
IN THE CLEAR No Police Action Over Teen’s Tragic M5 Death
Man Charged with Manslaughter Over Wakefield Death
DIED THREE DAYS LATER Man Charged with Manslaughter Over Wakefield Death
Twelve Charged Over Shocking Historic Child Sex Abuse in West Yorkshire
CHILD SEX CHARGES Twelve Charged Over Shocking Historic Child Sex Abuse in West Yorkshire
Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station
CCTV RELEASED Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station
Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers
NOW EATING PORRIDGE Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers
Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights
DISGRACEFUL Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
POLICE NEED DASHCAM Fatal Crash in Herne Bay: Police Hunt Witnesses
Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
HORROR SMASH Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
Fatal Crash in Ramsgate: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
PLOUGHED INTO RAILINGS Fatal Crash in Ramsgate: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
GROK ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal

More For You

Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
PULL OUT Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
FOUR CHARGED Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
KNIFE ATTACK Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
Man Arrested After Early Morning 'Shooting' at Police in Kirkdale
FAKE GUN SHOOTING Man Arrested After Early Morning ‘Shooting’ at Police in Kirkdale

More From UK News in Pictures

Trump’s Bold Claim: ‘Own Greenland, The Easy or Hard Way’
BOLD CLAIM Trump’s Bold Claim: ‘Own Greenland, The Easy or Hard Way’
Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for 'Throwing Bread on the Floor'
PIGEONGATE Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for ‘Throwing Bread on the Floor’
Cyclist in Life-Threatening Condition After Collision with Lorry in Erith – UKNIP
HIT AND RUN PROBE Man in Hospital After Croydon Hit-and-Run – Police Seek Witnesses
Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests
DEADLY PROTEST Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests
Police Probe Officers Over Failures in Train Stabbing Case
UNDER FIRE Police Probe Officers Over Failures in Train Stabbing Case
Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
TRAGIC END Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
Serving Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault
CHRISTMAS EVE ATTACK Gunfire Rips Through Family Home
Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
HUNTER STING Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault
ABUSE OF TRUST Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault
UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
UK BLACKLISTED UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
BRING HER HOME Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking
PARKING CLAMPDOWN Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking
Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
SICKO JAILED Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
GAME OVER New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
FIND SOPHIE Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry

More From UKNIP

US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
X BAN PLAN US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
HGV JAM Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
LIMITED FINDINGS Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare
MAJOR RESPONCE Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare
error: Content is protected !!