Nearly 50 drivers have been arrested for drink or drug driving offences in Wiltshire so far this month

Nineteen days into the Wiltshire Police annual Christmas Drink/Drug Drive campaign, and our officers from the Roads Policing Unit as well as neighbourhood officers have made a total of 47 arrests.

This morning (19/12), a van driver was stopped with a suspected overloaded vehicle on the M4 by RPU. Further checks showed the vehicle had no insurance and a roadside drug wipe was carried out which tested positive for cannabis.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody.

Sgt Neil Bott said: “This vehicle initially came to our attention due to it appearing to be overloaded. It also had multiple lighting defects and when officers stopped the vehicle they could smell cannabis immediately. The roads in Wiltshire are wet this morning, and to be driving a vehicle in such poor condition, with no insurance and under the influence of drugs is totally unacceptable and extremely dangerous.”

The Drink/Drug Drive campaign runs for the entire month of December and sees officers carrying out early morning and late night vehicle checks, targeting individuals who appear over the limit or under the influence of illegal drugs.

A/Insp Will Ayres said: “Officers have been working hard to keep our roads as safe as possible over the festive period when more people are out and about at Christmas parties perhaps consuming more alcohol than they normally would and then failing to plan their journey home in advance.