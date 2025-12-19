Neighbours Turn Heroes in Dramatic Leigh House Fire Rescue

Two brave neighbours have been hailed as heroes after rescuing a family of three from a blazing house fire in Leigh. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) praised their quick thinking and courage in a statement on Thursday morning.

Neighbours Use Ladder to Save Family

Firefighters rushed to a semi-detached home on Laxley Crescent just after 6am, finding the house well alight. But they were met with a remarkable sight: two neighbours using a ladder to help get the family to safety before the crews even arrived.

Thanks to their daring intervention, the family were taken to hospital as a precaution with no serious injuries reported.

Fire Crews Battle Blaze with Full Force

Four fire engines from Hindley, Atherton, and Leigh fire stations responded.

An aerial ladder platform from Bolton Central and the enhanced rescue unit from Leigh also joined the fight.

Using three hose reels and a short extension ladder, firefighters worked hard to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters will remain in the area over the coming days to advise residents on fire safety during the festive season and highlight the importance of working smoke alarms.

Station Manager Praises Neighbours’ Bravery

“We would like to thank these neighbours who bravely sprang into action to rescue this family from their home as firefighters arrived to tackle the fire,” said Chris Evans, Station Manager for Wigan and Hindley fire stations. “Our crews will be in the area over the coming days to reassure residents about being fire safe at home during winter, and to stress the importance of having a working smoke alarm on every floor. “What the neighbours did here was incredibly brave and we commend them for this.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.