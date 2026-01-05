Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns

Nestlé has announced a voluntary recall of specific batches of SMA infant formula and follow-on formula sold in the UK and Ireland, as a precautionary measure over the potential presence of Cronobacter (formerly Enterobacter sakazakii).

The company said the recall is being carried out in line with its strict quality and safety protocols, despite there being no confirmed reports of illness linked to the affected products.

Products affected

The recall covers a range of SMA products, including:

SMA Advanced First Infant Milk

SMA Advanced Follow-On Milk

SMA First Infant Milk (various sizes including 70ml ready-to-feed)

SMA Little Steps First Infant Milk

SMA Comfort

SMA Anti-Reflux

SMA Lactose Free

Alfamino

Affected products include both powdered and ready-to-feed formulas, with batch codes and expiry dates ranging primarily between October 2026 and October 2027. A small number of affected batches may also be available in Northern Ireland.

Parents and carers are advised to check the batch code, which can be found:

On the base of the tin or box for powdered formula

On the base of the outer box and on the side or top of the container for ready-to-feed products

Advice to parents and carers

Nestlé said consumers who have purchased one of the affected batches should not feed the product to their baby.

In a statement, the company said:

“The safety and wellbeing of babies is our absolute priority. As a precautionary measure, Nestlé is voluntarily recalling specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula.”

Parents who have already been prescribed one of the affected batches are advised to destroy the product and speak to a healthcare professional about suitable alternatives.

Anyone concerned about their baby’s health should seek medical advice.

Refunds and support

Customers can obtain a refund by sharing a photo of the product and its batch code via Nestlé’s customer support page, or by calling the company’s careline:

UK: 0800 0 81 81 80

Ireland: 1800 931 832

Nestlé has apologised for the concern and inconvenience caused to parents, caregivers and customers.

Other products unaffected

The company stressed that all other Nestlé products and SMA batches not listed in the recall are safe to consume.

A full list of affected products, batch numbers and expiry dates has been published by Nestlé and should be checked carefully by anyone using SMA infant formula.