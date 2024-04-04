UK News in Pictures

A murder investigation is underway after a man died in hospital following a reported assault in Chatham

New Addington Murder Victim’s Identity Remains a Mystery as Police Search Enters Third Day

Police Launch Murder Investigation After Discovery of More Human Remains

Detectives in New Addington are continuing their search of Rowdown Fields as the investigation into the discovery of human remains enters its third day. Following the grim find, a murder investigation has been launched, with authorities believing that all the remains belong to the same body.

The open space in Croydon was cordoned off on Tuesday morning (April 2) after the remains were initially found by a dog walker. Samples have been sent for urgent forensic analysis, and a special post-mortem examination is scheduled for later this week.

Superintendent Lewis Collins, overseeing policing in South Area including Croydon, commented, “This is a very disturbing discovery, and over the last day or so, the community in our borough has pulled together to give officers the space they need to carry out this important work. We are very appreciative of their support and continue to ask that speculation on this case is kept to a minimum. We will keep people informed as soon as we have updates to share.

The Metropolitan Police has stated it cannot confirm the age, ethnicity, or gender of the victim at this time. No other areas are currently under investigation.

DI Thorpe emphasized, “Our priority is to identify the victim, but until we are in possession of fuller facts, informed by the post-mortem examination, we are not in a position to confirm the person’s age, ethnicity, or gender. A family has lost their loved one, and as a team, we are focusing on finding them and securing the answers they will need to come to terms with their loss.”

At present, officers are not searching any other sites. The investigation remains ongoing, with updates to follow as the situation develops.

