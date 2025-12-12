New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos

Dartford drivers, brace yourselves! Plans are afoot to install ANPR cameras at Junctions 1A and 1B on the M25 to tackle the relentless gridlock choking the area.

Councillors Slam the Brakes on Roundabout Mayhem

Kent County Council’s Dartford Reform team is fighting to fit number-plate-snapping cameras on the Blue Star roundabout (Junction 1B) and nearby Junction 1A. Their mission? Stop the bumper-to-bumper traffic jams wreaking havoc across Dartford.

Have Your Say: Consultation Now Open

The consultation is officially live – and local voices matter. These cameras could be the game-changer Dartford needs to clear the roundabouts and crush daily tailbacks.