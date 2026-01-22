Crimestoppers has launched a fresh appeal to crack the cold case of Diane Sindall, 21, who was brutally murdered in Birkenhead almost four decades ago.

Tragic Murder Reopened with New DNA Leads

Diane was killed in the early hours of 2 August 1986. Her body was found in an alley off Borough Road, showing signs of sexual assault and severe injuries. A post-mortem later confirmed she died from a cerebral haemorrhage.

Merseyside Police reopened the investigation in 2023 after new DNA evidence emerged that does not match the man previously convicted for Diane’s murder. The DNA also excludes her family members and fiancé at the time, but no match has been found in the national database yet.

Wide DNA Sweep Underway Across the UK

The police are gathering voluntary DNA samples from men in Merseyside and beyond, including Swansea, Perth, London, Hull, and Newcastle. So far, 461 men have been cleared, with 43 samples still awaiting analysis.

£20,000 Reward Offered for Crucial Information

Crimestoppers is offering up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Diane’s killer. Detectives urge anyone who was near Borough Road on the night of 1-2 August 1986—or who saw a man running from Bidston Hill on 3 August—to come forward.

Tips can be given anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.