Watch Live

REWARD ON OFFER New Appeal to Solve 38-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman in Merseyside

  • Updated: 14:45
  • , 22 January 2026

Crimestoppers has launched a fresh appeal to crack the cold case of Diane Sindall, 21, who was brutally murdered in Birkenhead almost four decades ago.

Tragic Murder Reopened with New DNA Leads

Diane was killed in the early hours of 2 August 1986. Her body was found in an alley off Borough Road, showing signs of sexual assault and severe injuries. A post-mortem later confirmed she died from a cerebral haemorrhage.

Merseyside Police reopened the investigation in 2023 after new DNA evidence emerged that does not match the man previously convicted for Diane’s murder. The DNA also excludes her family members and fiancé at the time, but no match has been found in the national database yet.

Wide DNA Sweep Underway Across the UK

The police are gathering voluntary DNA samples from men in Merseyside and beyond, including Swansea, Perth, London, Hull, and Newcastle. So far, 461 men have been cleared, with 43 samples still awaiting analysis.

£20,000 Reward Offered for Crucial Information

Crimestoppers is offering up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Diane’s killer. Detectives urge anyone who was near Borough Road on the night of 1-2 August 1986—or who saw a man running from Bidston Hill on 3 August—to come forward.

Tips can be given anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 08.58.21
HARSH SENTANCE Undercover Sting Nets Drug Dealers in Eldene
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 08.51.34
PHONE HEIST Man Nabbed After £160k Phone Store Heist in Maidstone
FIRST PICTURES Four children taken to hospital after Blaze Tears Through Lambeth Flats
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 13.29.21
CHILD SEX ATTACKER Transgender Woman Charged with Child Sex Offences Found Dead After Home Attack

Must READ

How Bola Alloys Are Shaping the Look of UK Cars 
The Growing Use Of Digital Identity Checks Across UK Online Services
REWARD ON OFFER New Appeal to Solve 38-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman in Merseyside
MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Upminster
MOVED IN Asylum Seekers Move Into Former Military Camp in East Sussex
PERSON RESCUED Heroic Lifeboat Crew Rescue Person from Icy Humber Waters
CRISP AND DRY Drugs Stash Found in Air Fryer During Police Bust
FLAT BLAZE Six Crews Battle Blaze in Chadwell St Mary Flat
FLU SCARE Bird Flu Fear After 21 Dead Swans Found in Berkshire
HORRIFIC CRIMES Crowborough Man Jailed for 13 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes

More For You

Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
RAPID RESPONSE Knife robbery suspects caught in Strood just 40 minutes after attack
SHOP RAID Midnight Burglary Hits Winterslow Shop
MURDER CHARGE Son Charged with Murder After Mum Stabbed in Thatched Hampshire Cottage
SUPERSONIC Concorde’s 50th: Supersonic Star Takes Off from Heathrow

More From UK News in Pictures

STILL ON THE CARDS Home Office Sparks Fury with Crowborough Army Camp Asylum Plan
FACES STONING Taliban Arrest Afghan Woman for Secret Taekwondo Classes – Faces Possible Stoning
BARBARIC ABUSE Tewkesbury Woman Jailed for 20 Years of Modern Slavery Abuse
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Three Cable Thieves Busted in Birmingham City Centre
Two Men Have Been Charged Following A Serious Assault In Ringwood
MIGRANT CRISIS Man Charged Over Sex Assault at Asylum Hotel
DIGITAL LEGACY Terminal cancer mum builds digital legacy for daughter
POLICE ISSUE UPDATE Tragic Teen Stabbing in Guildford Woodland
BODY RECOVERED Body Found After Christmas Day Swim Tragedy at Budleigh Salterton
JAILED Mother-of-10 Jailed for Torturing Woman with Learning Difficulties for 25 Years
RETURNED TO PRISON Strood Sex Offender Behind Bars for Flouting Court Order
How Courier Services Support Product Launches and Roadshows
The Benefits of Selling a Home Through Property Auctions
LONDON IN CRISIS Stabbings, Deadly Crash, and Huge Fire Shake the Capital
DEADLY SMASH Chippenham Woman Held Over Deadly Road Smash
POLICE PULL PLUG Manslaughter Charge Dropped After Haywards Heath Death
Anti-terrorism Police Have Been Called In To Investigate A Shocking Incident In Sidcup Where An Improvised Explosive Device (ied) Was Used To Destroy A Ulez Camera
CAMERA BLAST Ex-Electrical Engineer on Trial Over ULEZ Camera Blast

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

AIRPORT CHAOS Car Blaze Sparks Mayhem Outside Heathrow Terminal 5
GUN RAMPAGE Five Men Locked Up Over Daylight Machete and Gun Rampage in Birmingham
SYRIAN MIGRANT Fugitive Flees to Britain After Sex Assault Conviction
SICKO JAILED Paedophile Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Teen Girls