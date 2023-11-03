New CCTV footage has been located by officers searching for a teenage girl from Gillingham

Grace Fisher, 16, was reported missing on Friday 13 October 2023.

Footage has now been recovered which shows Grace near Chatham Bus Station, at around 10.30pm on the same evening. At the time she was seen walking with a man, who is not believed to be known to her.

While enquires are underway to locate this man, officers are reminding the public to call them with any potential sightings of Grace or with information that may assist the search.

Residents and businesses with private CCTV near the bus station, and motorists with dashcam are also asked to check for relevant footage.

Detective Inspector Scott Relf said: ‘Grace has been missing for nearly three weeks now and despite our extensive enquiries we have still not been able to find her.

‘We are really keen to talk to Grace to ensure she is safe and well. She is not in trouble, and if she is reading this then I urge her to get in touch with us.’

Grace was last seen wearing a grey jumper with a black ‘New York’ emblem, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She sometimes uses the names ‘Rosie’ or ‘Harmony’.

She has links to Medway, Maidstone and also Camden in London.

Anyone who has seen Grace or knows where she is should call 999, quoting reference 13-1191.