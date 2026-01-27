Watch Live

POLICE RENEWS APPEAL New CCTV Images Released in Hunt for Missing Man in Boscastle

  06:09
  28 January 2026

Police have issued fresh CCTV pictures amid the search for 37-year-old Alexander Key, who vanished from Boscastle.

Last Seen Walking Near Harbour

It was previously thought Alexander was last spotted at 2.20pm on Friday, 23 January, inside a local pub. However, new footage shows him at 3.25pm the following day, Saturday 24 January, striding past the Wellington Pub on Old Road towards Boscastle Harbour and along the River Valency.

 

What He Was Wearing

In the latest images, Alexander wears his trademark red shirt, now topped with a blue anorak or waterproof jacket and black trainers.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall with a medium build, bright peroxide blonde hair, and typically sports vivid clothing.

Spot Him? Call the police immediately

If you’ve seen Alexander or know where he is, call 999 without delay. Quote log number 847 of 24/1/26 to assist the ongoing investigation.

