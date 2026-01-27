New Crime Hit ‘999: What Happened Next’ Premieres Tonight

Get ready for a raw, relentless ride tonight at 10.05pm on Channel 4. ‘999: What Happened Next’ pulls no punches as it unpacks chaos, fury, and deadly consequences across four gripping episodes.

Obsession, Rage and Recklessness Under the Microscope

This hard-hitting series dives deep into the dark side of human nature. From obsession to denial, it exposes the wreckage left behind when tempers flare and reason goes out the window.

Each episode reveals how meticulous police work battles against violent suspects who refuse to play ball. Detectives track crooks through the streets, piece together patchy forensic clues, and chase justice despite roadblocks.

First Episode: Murder in Bury St Edmunds

The opener zeroes in on Suffolk Police’s intense investigation into a shocking murder from June 2021. Watch as officers piece together the truth, bringing the brutal killer closer to justice.

Don’t miss it — Channel 4, 10.05pm tonight. Crime drama fans, this one’s a must-watch.