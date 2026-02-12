From 19 February 2026, new drone-only restricted airspace rules kick in around key Ministry of Defence (MOD) sites across the UK. This crackdown is in response to national security concerns under the National Security Act.

Where Are The Drone No-Fly Zones?

Restricted zones cover important MOD facilities, including:

RAF bases like Alconbury, Fairford, Lakenheath, Mildenhall, Menwith Hill

Nuclear and weapons sites such as Aldermaston, Burghfield, and Barrow-in-Furness

Naval bases, including HMNB Clyde, Devonport, Portsmouth

Other sensitive locations like Porton Down, Northwood, and MOD Corsham

Drones are banned from flying below specific altitudes in these areas—ranging from 500ft to nearly 3,000ft, depending on the site.

Who’s Exempt?

Drones operated by MOD, US visiting forces at the listed RAF bases, and defence contractors (BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, AWE Nuclear Security Technologies).

Emergency responders like police, fire services, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency respond to incidents.

Anyone flying with explicit permission from the MOD or designated authorities.

Why The New Restrictions?

“The Secretary of State has determined it is necessary in the public interest to restrict unmanned aircraft flights near MOD sites due to national security risks,” the Air Navigation (Restriction of Flying) (Ministry of Defence Prohibited Places) Regulations 2026 states.

These new regs revoke the previous 2024 MOD restricted airspace rules and update protections for sensitive military locations.

Drone pilots beware: from February 19th next year, flying near these MOD sites without clearance is illegal and could land you in serious trouble.