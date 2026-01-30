Durability Drama Strikes GE9X Engines

Boeing has uncovered a fresh durability issue with the GE9X engines running the long-delayed 777-9 jet. The snag popped up during a recent engine inspection, piling onto the program’s mountain of technical headaches.

Inspection Underway, No Impact on Flight Tests

Boeing confirmed the problem during its full-year earnings call. It’s teaming up with GE Aerospace, which has kicked off an on-wing inspection scheme while engineers hunt down the root cause and plan fixes. Although Boeing won’t say which parts are affected, it stressed that certification flight tests are still humming along without interruption.

CEO Assures No Delay to 2027 Launch

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg insists this latest glitch won’t push back the 777-9’s entry into service, still slated for 2027. Originally set to debut in 2020, the aircraft has repeatedly been slowed by certification challenges and technical setbacks.

Stay tuned as Boeing battles to get its flagship 777X program back on track.