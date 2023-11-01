New leisure hub in Caerphilly awarded £20 million

£20 million from the Levelling Up Fund was allocated to Caerphilly County Council. With the funding, they plan to build a new leisure and wellbeing centre.

Brand new leisure facilities

The new state-of-the-art facility will be developed near Caerphilly Business Park. It will replace the current, outdated Caerphilly Leisure Centre in the town centre.

It will include:

a multi-purpose sports hall

a six-lane swimming pool

a wellness spa and wellbeing facilities

children’s adventure soft play

a fitness suite

Caerphilly Council quoted:

Our aim is to create a vital community asset that acts as a catalyst to improve the health and life chances for all and enhances the resilience of our communities. The hub will strengthen the Council’s ongoing drive to reduce social, health and financial inequality across the county borough.

Benefit to the wider community

The project aims to give better leisure opportunities to the residents of Caerphilly. It will provide:

accessible access to health and wellbeing facilities

affordable multipurpose community spaces

“The hub represents a significant development opportunity to create jobs, promote tourism and new trade, and serve current and future generations in the town and county borough. The hub will offer strong linkages with the town’s active travel corridor to promote accessibility and inclusion, while being well positioned to attract residents from across the county borough and out of area visitors.”

The project is part of a wider regeneration programme of Caerphilly town centre under the Caerphilly 2035 Placemaking Plan