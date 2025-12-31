New Mum Vanishes from Romford Hospital – Police Urge Public Help

The Met Police are urgently searching for a woman who vanished from a Romford hospital shortly after giving birth.

Officers were called around 5pm on Tuesday, 30 December, after reports the new mum had walked out of the hospital. While the baby remains safe in hospital care, the mother’s whereabouts are a mystery.

Woman Described As Slim, Dark-Haired, Last Seen In Patterned Skirt

The missing woman is in her 20s, slim build, with dark hair. She was last spotted wearing a light-coloured top and a patterned skirt.

Police Stress No Criminal Suspicion – Just Need to Check on Welfare

Detective Inspector Neil Godwin, leading the investigation, said:

“This woman has just given birth and, because of this, she is extremely vulnerable. This is not a criminal investigation – we need to locate her to make sure she is ok. It is extremely important that if you know, or have any information about the whereabouts of this woman that you tell us so we can ensure she gets the right support.”

Call 101 With Any Information

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote reference CAD3892/30Dec.