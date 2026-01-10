Watch Live

  • Updated: 09:00
  • , 10 January 2026
Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking

Brighton & Hove City Council has cheered the government’s fresh plans to toughen rules on pavement parking. The crackdown aims to clear blocked pavements and make streets safer for everyone.

New Powers to Tackle Pavement Parking Nationwide

The Department for Transport (DfT) is set to give councils the green light to ban pavement parking across entire neighbourhoods—not just on a street-by-street basis. This will speed up the process and cut red tape.

Currently, councils face a slow, complicated legal battle for every single street. The new powers will help tackle persistent pavement parking troubles that put pedestrians, wheelchair users, and parents with buggies at risk.

Brighton Council Welcomes Game-Changing Move

“This is very welcome news from the government and will help us tackle a persistent problem we’ve been wanting to address for some time,” said Councillor Trevor Muten, Brighton’s Cabinet Member for Transport and City Infrastructure.

“Parking on pavements causes real safety and accessibility issues, especially for disabled people and those with mobility challenges. Plus, it damages pavements, costing public money to fix. These new powers will give us the muscle to keep pavements clear and safe for all.”

What’s Next for Brighton?

The council is now waiting on detailed guidance from the DfT on how to roll out and enforce the new rules fairly. Councillor Muten says he’s keen to get stuck in once the full picture emerges.

“We want to create safer streets for everyone — residents and visitors alike,” he added.

The Department for Transport promises to publish further details later this year. Brighton’s pavements could soon get a whole lot safer.

