New preventive drug licensed for women at increased risk of breast cancer

Tens of thousands more women in England at an increased risk of breast cancer could now benefit from a proven risk-reducing drug on the NHS. Anastrozole, a drug commonly used in breast cancer treatment, has been licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for preventive use. It is estimated that this drug could help prevent around 2,000 cases of breast cancer in England.

Anastrozole, which is off-patent, has been shown in trials to reduce the incidence of the disease in post-menopausal women at increased risk of breast cancer by almost 50%. Although it was recommended as a preventive option by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in 2017, the unlicensed use has led to low uptake.

Through the Medicines Repurposing Programme led by NHS England, anastrozole has been granted a new indication by the MHRA as a preventive option for women at increased risk, including those with a significant family history of breast cancer. Around 289,000 women at moderate or high risk of breast cancer could be eligible for the drug.

If 25% of eligible women choose to take anastrozole, it is estimated that around 2,000 cases of breast cancer could be prevented in England, saving the NHS approximately £15 million in treatment costs. The drug will be taken as a 1mg tablet once a day for five years.

NHS Chief Executive, Amanda Pritchard, expressed her excitement at the prospect of thousands of women and their families being able to avoid the distress of a breast cancer diagnosis. She hopes that licensing anastrozole for this new use will enable more women to access this risk-reducing option and live without fear of breast cancer.

The licensing work was undertaken by Accord Healthcare on a not-for-profit basis, following an open competitive process. The Medicines Repurposing Programme will now work with the MHRA and other manufacturers to ensure that anastrozole is available to all eligible women.

Anastrozole becomes the first medicine to be repurposed through the Medicines Repurposing Programme, which aims to explore the use of existing medicines in new ways for the benefit of patients and the NHS. The programme was set up in 2021 and builds on the success of repurposing medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The side effects of anastrozole include hot flushes, joint pain, nausea, and depression. Patients are encouraged to report any side effects to their healthcare provider or directly to the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme.

Health Minister, Will Quince, expressed his delight at the approval of another effective drug for preventing breast cancer. He believes that using anastrozole to stop the development of the disease in some women is a great example of the innovative Medicines Repurposing Programme supporting the development of new ways for NHS patients to benefit from existing treatments.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive at Breast Cancer Now, called the extension of anastrozole’s license a major step forward that will enable more eligible women with a significant family history of breast cancer to reduce their chances of developing the disease. She praised the Medicines Repurposing Programme for improving access to risk-reducing drugs and looks forward to further improvements in access for eligible individuals.

Jonathan Wilson, Senior Vice President at Accord Healthcare, emphasised the company’s commitment to advancing healthcare and creating real outcomes for patients. He sees the licensing of anastrozole as a profound step forward, providing renewed hope for thousands of individuals and validating their collaborative approach to healthcare advancement.