CLASSROOM TO CRISIS New Recruits Ready to Tackle the Beat

  Updated: 02:13
  27 January 2026

Dorset Police welcome 24 fresh-faced student officers as they kick off their training!

Today, Dorset Police ushered in 24 bright new trainees aged between 18 and 45. These recruits come from all walks of life and are stepping into policing with high hopes — still believing their pens will last more than a week on the job.

Training for the Tough Realities Ahead

Over the next couple of years, the rookies will train as response officers, neighbourhood cops, and detectives. They’ll dive deep into law, procedures, powers — and master the fine art of drinking reheated tea without batting an eye.

New Routes, Same Grit

This is Dorset’s first intake featuring new non-degree entry routes, alongside apprenticeships and degree programmes. Different paths, same destination: long shifts, tough calls, massive responsibility, and unforgettable moments.

From Classrooms to Crisis

Day One is all about introductions and optimism. But soon enough, these officers will face their first arrests, sudden deaths, and challenging situations where the true weight of their role really hits home.

It’s a demanding job that changes you — but also gives back in ways nothing else can.

