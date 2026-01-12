New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition

The Royal Air Force’s famed aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, has a new leader — and she’s buzzing with pride and excitement.

Wing Commander Sasha Nash Takes Command

Wing Commander Sasha Nash has just stepped up as the Officer Commanding (OC) of the Red Arrows. The 150-strong team, including pilots and ground crew, is now under her full control after she succeeded Wg Cdr Adam Collins, who wrapped up a successful three-year stint.

A Skilful Pilot with Frontline Experience

Hailing from Surrey, Wg Cdr Nash is an experienced fast-jet pilot. She’s flown the mighty Tornado GR4 on frontline missions and exercises across the globe. Before taking the top Red Arrows job, she was Chief of Staff at Display Wing Headquarters, liaising closely with both the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows.

Leading with Pride and Purpose