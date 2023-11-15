New Rival to Eurostar: Virgin Trains and Evolyn Set to Launch UK-Europe Routes

The European train travel scene is set for a significant shake-up as reports suggest that Richard Branson’s Virgin Trains is preparing to re-enter the rail market, presenting a potential challenge to Eurostar’s current monopoly on UK-Europe routes. Additionally, start-up company Evolyn is also gearing up to launch services on the London to Paris route.

Virgin Trains’ Potential Resurgence

Virgin Trains, which ceased operations in 2019 and handed over its routes to Avanti West Coast, could be making a major comeback. Led by former Virgin Train boss Phil Whittingham, the company is reportedly planning to bid for routes that would connect the UK to France, Belgium, and Amsterdam. This move is seen as a strong contender to rival Eurostar’s current services.

Evolyn’s Ambitious Plans

Evolyn, a new player in the industry, is set to launch its London to Paris service by 2025, with a full service expected by 2026. The company plans to start with a non-stop route from London to Paris-Nord, eventually expanding to other destinations in Northern France. CEO Jorge Cosmen highlighted the support from the UK and French governments for a project that would enhance connectivity between the UK and continental Europe.

Impact on the Rail Industry

If successful, these new services will break Eurostar’s long-standing monopoly on the UK-Europe rail link, offering travellers more choices and potentially more competitive pricing. The introduction of new operators in this space could lead to innovation and improved services for passengers.

Community and Industry Reaction

The prospect of new train services has sparked interest among travellers and industry observers alike. While Virgin Trains has not officially commented on the speculation, the potential return of this well-known brand to European rail travel is generating buzz. Evolyn’s announcement is also being closely watched, as it marks the first serious competition Eurostar has faced in 30 years.

Looking Ahead

As the rail industry in Europe prepares for these significant developments, travellers can look forward to more options for train travel between the UK and mainland Europe. The success of these ventures will depend on various factors, including route efficiency, pricing, and service quality. The next few years will be crucial in determining the shape of cross-Channel rail travel.