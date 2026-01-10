New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good

Standoff Turns Deadly in Minneapolis Protest

Shocking footage just emerged, revealing the tense seconds before Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan ‘Jon’ Ross. The crystal-clear video was shot by Ross himself and shows Good calmly smiling, telling him, “That’s fine dude. I’m not mad at you,” as the heated protest unfolds.

Good sat inside her Honda Pilot during protests against ICE’s plan to detain Somali migrants. Her wife, Rebecca Good, 40, can be heard daring Ross: “Show your face!” and mocking him with, “You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy.”

Gunfire Erupts as SUV Flees Scene

Ignoring demands to leave the vehicle, Good revved her engine and drove off with Rebecca shouting, “Drive baby, drive!” The video captures Ross firing three shots, one shattering the windshield. Good was hit and died instantly. Ross was recorded calling her a “f***ing bitch” as shots rang out.

Nation Divided Over Deadly Incident

After the shooting, Good’s car smashed into parked cars nearby. The graphic footage has split America. Democrats condemned Ross as a ‘murderer,’ while the Trump administration backed the agent, claiming self-defence and alleging Good tried to run Ross down.

Activist Mother at the Protest’s Heart

Friends reveal Good was a prominent activist involved through her son’s charter school, which advocates a ‘social justice first’ approach.

Good and her wife reportedly fled the US after Donald Trump’s 2024 win, briefly stayed in Canada, then settled in Minneapolis. They acted as legal observers at protests, with Rebecca filming the fatal encounter.

In raw footage, Rebecca breaks down, saying, “I made her come down here, it’s my fault.” Meanwhile, Good’s mother insists her daughter wasn’t part of the protest.

Agent Ross’ Checkered Past and White House Backing

Ross is no stranger to danger. Six months earlier, he was dragged 100 yards by a car during an arrest, suffering serious injuries. The Trump administration has defended his actions in Good’s shooting, calling her death a “tragedy of her own making.”

Vice President JD Vance blamed “left-wing ideology” for the clash. But local officials and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slammed these claims, calling the self-defence defence “garbage.”