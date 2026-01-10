Watch Live

GAME OVER New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good

  • Updated: 06:16
  • , 10 January 2026
New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good

 

Standoff Turns Deadly in Minneapolis Protest

Shocking footage just emerged, revealing the tense seconds before Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan ‘Jon’ Ross. The crystal-clear video was shot by Ross himself and shows Good calmly smiling, telling him, “That’s fine dude. I’m not mad at you,” as the heated protest unfolds.

Good sat inside her Honda Pilot during protests against ICE’s plan to detain Somali migrants. Her wife, Rebecca Good, 40, can be heard daring Ross: “Show your face!” and mocking him with, “You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy.”

Gunfire Erupts as SUV Flees Scene

Ignoring demands to leave the vehicle, Good revved her engine and drove off with Rebecca shouting, “Drive baby, drive!” The video captures Ross firing three shots, one shattering the windshield. Good was hit and died instantly. Ross was recorded calling her a “f***ing bitch” as shots rang out.

Nation Divided Over Deadly Incident

After the shooting, Good’s car smashed into parked cars nearby. The graphic footage has split America. Democrats condemned Ross as a ‘murderer,’ while the Trump administration backed the agent, claiming self-defence and alleging Good tried to run Ross down.

Activist Mother at the Protest’s Heart

Friends reveal Good was a prominent activist involved through her son’s charter school, which advocates a ‘social justice first’ approach.

Good and her wife reportedly fled the US after Donald Trump’s 2024 win, briefly stayed in Canada, then settled in Minneapolis. They acted as legal observers at protests, with Rebecca filming the fatal encounter.

In raw footage, Rebecca breaks down, saying, “I made her come down here, it’s my fault.” Meanwhile, Good’s mother insists her daughter wasn’t part of the protest.

Agent Ross’ Checkered Past and White House Backing

Ross is no stranger to danger. Six months earlier, he was dragged 100 yards by a car during an arrest, suffering serious injuries. The Trump administration has defended his actions in Good’s shooting, calling her death a “tragedy of her own making.”

Vice President JD Vance blamed “left-wing ideology” for the clash. But local officials and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slammed these claims, calling the self-defence defence “garbage.”

 

Recommended for you

M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
TRAFFIC CHAOS A2 Shut Both Ways After Shocking Crash Near Dover
Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
STAY SAFE Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
WHITE OUT Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
SPARKED LOCKDOWN Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day

Must READ

UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
UK BLACKLISTED UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
BRING HER HOME Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
SICKO JAILED Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
GAME OVER New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
FIND SOPHIE Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
POLICE PROBE Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
FIND JAMIE Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
NO ONE TRAPPED Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13
POLICE PRAISED Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13

More For You

Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
BOXING DAY HORROR Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
I FEARED FOR MY LIFE Met Police Officer on Trial for GBH After Taser Chase Leaves Suspected Burglar Paralyzed
Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge
VILE IMAGES Ex-Premier League Ref David Coote Hits New Low with Shocking Child Abuse Charge
Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London
FIND THEM Police Appeal to Find Two Girls Missing From South London

More From UK News in Pictures

Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
PULL OUT Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
FOUR CHARGED Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
KNIFE ATTACK Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
Man Arrested After Early Morning 'Shooting' at Police in Kirkdale
FAKE GUN SHOOTING Man Arrested After Early Morning ‘Shooting’ at Police in Kirkdale
US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
X BAN PLAN US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
HGV JAM Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
LIMITED FINDINGS Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare
MAJOR RESPONCE Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare
Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block
MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block
Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses
POLICE PROBE Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses
Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water
LUCKY ESCAPE Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water
Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men
BAR BRAWL PROBE Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Racist Assault in Amesbury
SWINDON SHOCKER Teens Trapped and Taunted by Three Bikers
Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
RIDING THE STORM Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London
RESCUED Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start

More From UKNIP

Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
FLOOD ALERT ISSUED FOR PARTS OF KENT Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
HGV BLAZE M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
SERIAL OFFENDER AWARDED CBO 61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
error: Content is protected !!