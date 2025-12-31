Watch Live

MORE POWERS New Year Crackdown: Extra Police Powers in Swale Town Centres

  • Updated: 14:01
  • , 31 December 2025
New Year Crackdown: Extra Police Powers in Swale Town Centres

Police in Swale are gearing up for New Year celebrations with boosted powers to stamp out crime and antisocial behaviour. Dispersal orders have been imposed across Sheerness, Sittingbourne, and Faversham from 4pm on New Year’s Eve to 4pm on New Year’s Day.

Where You’ll Feel the Police Presence

  • Sheerness: Tesco, Broadway (up to Richmond Street junction) and High Street including Bridge Road roundabouts.
  • Sittingbourne: Town centre from Retail Park, Dover Street, Avenue of Remembrance to Bell Road near Eurolink Way roundabout.
  • Faversham: Area between the Quay and railway station, bordered by Newtown Road and South Road.

Zero Tolerance for Nuisance and Dangerous Driving

The orders grant officers powers to move on anyone causing trouble and to arrest repeat offenders who return. Cars and motorbikes used recklessly or for antisocial purposes face seizure. Stop and search powers are also ramped up for the period.

‘We are committed to ensuring residents and visitors feel safe when out and about and we will not tolerate intimidating or illegal behaviour,’ said Chief Inspector Vanessa Foster. ‘Officers will be patrolling the area and anyone being disorderly or found causing a nuisance will be required to leave. Those who choose to return once dispersed can expect to be detained. We hope everyone has fun tonight and we’re putting these orders in place to make sure all those celebrating have an enjoyable and safe time in our town centres.’

Stay Safe and Report Trouble

If you spot antisocial behaviour, report it online through the Kent Police website. For crimes in progress, call 999 immediately.

Recommended for you

Prolific Burglar Jailed After Escaping Hospital to Continue Crime Spree
ELEPHANT MAN Prolific Burglar Jailed After Escaping Hospital to Continue Crime Spree
TRIO NOW IN CUSTODY Third Arrest Made in Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run
West Midlands Police Apologise Over False Claim on Jewish Support for Fan Ban
NO EVIDENCE West Midlands Police Apologise Over False Claim on Jewish Support for Fan Ban
Wiltshire Police rubbish Terror threat as HQ Declared Safe Following Evacuation
HIT AND RUN Rider and Horse Hurt in Shocking Collision

Must READ

Avigilon vs Verkada vs Coram: Comparing Enterprise Video Surveillance Platforms in 2026
Avigilon vs Verkada vs Coram: Comparing Enterprise Video Surveillance Platforms in 2026
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Life-Changing Moped Crash in Bilston
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Life-Changing Moped Crash in Bilston
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MURDER CHARGE Polish National Stefania Glowka Charged and Remanded
Police Urgently Search for Two Missing Teens
BRING THEM HOME Police Urgently Search for Two Missing Teens
Diehard Man United Fan's Hair-Growing Gamble Hits 451 Days
A GAMBLE Diehard Man United Fan’s Hair-Growing Gamble Hits 451 Days
Manhunt Underway for Sex Offender Michael Wallace
MAN ON THE RUN Manhunt Underway for Sex Offender Michael Wallace
CRACK DOWN DWP Cracks Down on Benefits: Bank Accounts of Four Benefit Claimants Under Scrutiny
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
UPDATE Tragic Gloucester House Fire Claims Lives of Two Children and Woman
DRONE BE HAVING Burglary Suspect Caught After Dramatic Woodland Chase in Edenbridge
Channel Nightmare: Passengers Trapped Overnight with No Toilets or Power
TUNNEL CHAOS Channel Nightmare: Passengers Trapped Overnight with No Toilets or Power

More For You

Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
BODY RECOVERED Tragic Plane Crash at Hanningfield Reservoir: Man Found Dead
Blaze Breaks Out at South Yorkshire Retirement Home
AVOID THE AREA Blaze Breaks Out at South Yorkshire Retirement Home
New Year’s Eve Rail Chaos: Major Delays and Disruptions Hit Southeastern, Thameslink, DLR & London Overground
TRAVEL WARNING New Year’s Eve Rail Chaos: Major Delays and Disruptions Hit Southeastern, Thameslink, DLR & London Overground
Russia Plants Nuclear Missiles in Belarus – Britain in 11-Minute Strike Range
TENSE TIMING Russia Plants Nuclear Missiles in Belarus – Britain in 11-Minute Strike Range

More From UK News in Pictures

Police Release CCTV of Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Train
SEX ATTACKER MANHUNT Police Release CCTV of Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Train
Parts of UK Braced for Snow as Temperatures Could Drop to -4°C Next Week
ARTCTIC BLAST Met Office Warns London of Snow as Arctic Blast Sends Temps Plummeting to -10C
Nurse ‘Nearly Beaten to Death’ in Crowbar Attack by Afghan Migrant
CROWBAR RAMPAGE Nurse ‘Nearly Beaten to Death’ in Crowbar Attack by Afghan Migrant
Two men charged following burglary in Swindon
IN COURT Swindon Man Charged with Shocking Child Sexual Abuse
Massive Moscow Blackout After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
KNOCK OUT Massive Moscow Blackout After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
NO INJURIES Kitchen Blaze Sparks Major Fire Response in Canterbury
New Year’s Eve Cancelled: Terror Threats Shut Down Global Festivities
SEASON OF TERROR New Year’s Eve Cancelled: Terror Threats Shut Down Global Festivities
Mystery as Rosie vanishes near Catford – have you seen her?
BRING HER HOME Mystery as Rosie vanishes near Catford – have you seen her?
Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault
LIFE CHANGING Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault
Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape
BRUTAL ATTACK Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape
Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium
STRIPPED BARE Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium
Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold
DELAYS CONTINUE Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold
Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends

BREAKING

TYRE BLOW OUT Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends
Two Brothers Named Suspects in Christmas Day Murder in Wolverhampton
MURDER MANHUNT Two Brothers Named Suspects in Christmas Day Murder in Wolverhampton
THE FAST AND FURIOUS TORQUAY DRIFT Mobility Scooter Madness in Torquay
Tribute to Beloved Teen Who Died in Farm Accident
CHEEKY CHAPPIE Tribute to Beloved Teen Who Died in Farm Accident

More From UKNIP

Palestine Hunger Striker 'Losing Ability to Speak' After 57 Days Without Food
HEALTH CRISIS Palestine Action Hunger Strike Hits 56 Days – Health Crisis Deepens
Cold-Hearted Conman Jailed for Ripping Off Elderly Victims
RUTHLESS SCUMBAG Cold-Hearted Conman Jailed for Ripping Off Elderly Victims

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Woman in Her 40s Found Dead at Croydon Home
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Afghan Man, 20, Busted After Crowbar Rampage at Merseyside Hospital
error: Content is protected !!