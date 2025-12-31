New Year Crackdown: Extra Police Powers in Swale Town Centres

Police in Swale are gearing up for New Year celebrations with boosted powers to stamp out crime and antisocial behaviour. Dispersal orders have been imposed across Sheerness, Sittingbourne, and Faversham from 4pm on New Year’s Eve to 4pm on New Year’s Day.

Where You’ll Feel the Police Presence

Sheerness: Tesco, Broadway (up to Richmond Street junction) and High Street including Bridge Road roundabouts.

Tesco, Broadway (up to Richmond Street junction) and High Street including Bridge Road roundabouts. Sittingbourne: Town centre from Retail Park, Dover Street, Avenue of Remembrance to Bell Road near Eurolink Way roundabout.

Town centre from Retail Park, Dover Street, Avenue of Remembrance to Bell Road near Eurolink Way roundabout. Faversham: Area between the Quay and railway station, bordered by Newtown Road and South Road.

Zero Tolerance for Nuisance and Dangerous Driving

The orders grant officers powers to move on anyone causing trouble and to arrest repeat offenders who return. Cars and motorbikes used recklessly or for antisocial purposes face seizure. Stop and search powers are also ramped up for the period.

‘We are committed to ensuring residents and visitors feel safe when out and about and we will not tolerate intimidating or illegal behaviour,’ said Chief Inspector Vanessa Foster. ‘Officers will be patrolling the area and anyone being disorderly or found causing a nuisance will be required to leave. Those who choose to return once dispersed can expect to be detained. We hope everyone has fun tonight and we’re putting these orders in place to make sure all those celebrating have an enjoyable and safe time in our town centres.’

Stay Safe and Report Trouble

If you spot antisocial behaviour, report it online through the Kent Police website. For crimes in progress, call 999 immediately.