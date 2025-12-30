As 2025 draws to a close, the holiday spirit is officially on life support. Across the world, cities are scrapping New Year’s celebrations, fireworks, and street parties — all in the name of “security concerns.” Forget the countdown; the safest way to celebrate 2026 is to stay indoors and keep the curtains firmly closed.

Why the Festive Freeze?

Officials cite “public safety” and “crowd risks” as reasons for mass cancellations. But the harsh reality is far darker: ISIS has declared a “season of terror” targeting Christians, Jews, and anyone celebrating the holidays.

The terror group has even released a “holiday special” newsletter urging followers to carry out brutal attacks — from vehicle ramming to hammer assaults — framing it as a twisted religious duty. They boast about the West’s “permanent vigilance,” with concrete barriers and armed guards now fixtures at Christmas markets worldwide.

Winter Wonderland? More Like War Zones

Paris: Champs Élysées concert cancelled, Arc de Triomphe fireworks are just a pre-recorded show.

Champs Élysées concert cancelled, Arc de Triomphe fireworks are just a pre-recorded show. Sydney: Fireworks and festivals scrapped after ISIS-inspired Hanukkah massacre.

Fireworks and festivals scrapped after ISIS-inspired Hanukkah massacre. Tokyo: Official countdown ceremonies axed.

Official countdown ceremonies axed. Belgrade: Entire public holiday programmes cancelled.

Entire public holiday programmes cancelled. Hong Kong: Victoria Harbour fireworks off the calendar.

Victoria Harbour fireworks off the calendar. Monaco: Private fireworks banned altogether.

Private fireworks banned altogether. New York: Times Square still open, but guarded by a police army ready for battle.

ISIS’s Chilling “Season of Terror” Campaign

Explicit calls for violence against Christian and Jewish communities during the festive period.

Turkey arrested 115 ISIS suspects on Christmas Day plotting attacks.

Poland stopped an ISIS-inspired bomb plot targeting a Christmas market.

Sydney’s Hanukkah massacre featured ISIS flags and online celebrations.

The message is clear: Our beloved holiday traditions are being systematically killed off in the name of security. The media’s bland “security concerns” gloss over the terrifying reality — our world’s brightest celebrations have been cast in shadow.

So this year, if you’re lucky enough to celebrate at all, do it quietly, safely, and at home. Because for many, Christmas and New Year 2025 will be about survival, not celebration.