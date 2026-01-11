Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food

Two tiny Anglo-Nubian goat kids were shockingly dumped in a public rubbish bin in Ashford, Kent—just hours after being born. Against all odds, the newborn siblings survived their grim start. They’ve been lovingly named Biffa and Veolia, after the UK’s leading waste firms now sponsoring their care.

Found Barely Alive Amidst the Rubbish

On January 5, a passer-by near a veterinary clinic heard faint bleating from a bin. Inside, the helpless newborns were huddled among rubbish, their umbilical cords still wet.

“It’s very fortunate that the two survived after being placed in a bin hours after their birth in such cold weather,” said Ben Ward, Head of Hoofstock at Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats.

The rescuer dashed the freezing babies to vets on site. Veolia, the female, was pale and too weak to stand. Her brother Biffa battled severe lung trouble and struggled to breathe. Antibiotics were rushed in amid fears Biffa wouldn’t make it through the night.

Thankfully, local farmers donated precious colostrum—newborn first milk—and kind hearts bottle-fed them through the night.

Sanctuary Care Sparks a Comeback

The next day, Buttercups Sanctuary staff collected the twins. At their Maidstone base, the goats were settled into a warm pen, packed with thick straw and heat lamps to aid their recovery.

Veolia soon found her strength and took her first wobbly steps. Biffa’s lungs remained fragile but he showed steady signs of fighting through.

Waste Giants Step in to Help

Biffa Waste Management has promised to cover all Biffa’s vet bills for a whole year.

“We don’t want there to be any kidding around between Veolia and Biffa so Veolia is delighted to be covering the cost of food for both goats for a year,” said a Veolia spokesperson.

Today, Biffa and Veolia are thriving, bounding joyfully around their enclosure after a terrifying start in the trash.