Newport woman murdered by son

Lewis Bush, 27, from Newport, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of the murder of Kelly Pitt in May.

Bush was sentenced today, Friday 10 November, at Newport Crown Court after pleading guilty to murder in October.

He murdered his 44-year-old mother, Kelly Pitt, at her home address in Newport in May.

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, the senior investigation officer in the case, said:

“The family of Kelly Pitt are left devastated by the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother and sister at the hands of her son.

“I would like to pay tribute to them for the strength they have shown throughout this extremely difficult time.

“Nothing will compensate for their loss and our thoughts remain with them.

“I want to reassure anyone coming forward to report domestic abuse or violence against women and girls that there is a wide range of support services available, and we urge you to come forward.”

He will serve a minimum term of 16 years in prison.