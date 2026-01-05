Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects

Police launch urgent appeal after brutal attack on couple in Newton Abbot.

Attack Details

Between 10:15pm and 10:30pm on Saturday, 18 October, a man and woman were violently attacked on Devon Square, Newton Abbot. The pair were kicked and punched during the assault.

The man suffered serious injuries to his face, head, and knee, while the woman sustained minor head injuries. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police Seek Public’s Help

Officers investigating the assault have released photos of four individuals they want to question, hoping these people can shed light on the incident. Despite low photo quality, police urge anyone recognising the suspects to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or get in touch via their website, quoting reference number 50250270195.