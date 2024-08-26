 NHS 111 Expands to Offer Mental Health Crisis Support Nationwide

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Information is sought after a man was reported missing from Canterbury

Superyacht Captain Under Investigation Following Fatal Sinking Off Sicily

‘No Whites’ Graffiti in Birmingham Investigated by Police

Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block

Home Breaking NHS 111 Expands to Offer Mental Health Crisis Support Nationwide

NHS 111 Expands to Offer Mental Health Crisis Support Nationwide

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Nhs 111 Expands To Offer Mental Health Crisis Support Nationwide

In a significant move to improve mental health care access, NHS 111 will now provide mental health support to people of all ages experiencing a crisis, including children. This new service, launched on Tuesday, allows individuals in England to call 111 and select the mental health option to speak with a trained professional expansion of NHS 111 services aims to address the growing mental health crisis in the UK, providing streamlined access to mental health support, according to Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock. As part of the government’s broader initiative to “fix the broken health system,” the new integrated service will give mental health “the same attention and focus as physical health,” Kinnock emphasized.

Previously, separate phone lines operated by local health systems handled approximately 200,000 calls per month. The new integrated service is designed to improve access to mental health support by offering a single point of contact for individuals in crisis or those concerned about the well-being of a loved one.

Nhs 111 Expands To Offer Mental Health Crisis Support Nationwide

NHS England’s Director for Mental Health, Claire Murdoch, highlighted the significance of this development. We know that record numbers of people are suffering with their mental health, and we want to ensure that when people are in crisis, they have easy, straightforward access to the support they need,” she said.

The 111 mental health option will offer a variety of forms of assistance, including organizing face-to-face community support or directing callers to other appropriate services. Murdoch added that this initiative makes England “one of the first countries in the world to offer a free universal package of support to people through one easy-to-access phone line.

While the expansion has been welcomed by health leaders, concerns remain about unmet mental healthcare needs. Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, praised the move but also stressed the urgency of making mental health care as accessible as possible. “A mental health crisis is traumatic and disorientating, and getting help quickly is vital. The last thing people need when they or a loved one is in crisis is uncertainty about where to turn,” Winstanley said.

This expansion marks a crucial step in addressing mental health issues across the UK, and health leaders hope it will provide much-needed relief to those in crisis.

Post Views: 9

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Man given extra four years for multiple burglaries in Southampton
Detectives from the Met’s North East Command Unit are appealing for information after a man was kidnapped outside an address in Newham
Officers are seeking help to locate a teenager missing from Edenbridge
A man from Wakefield has been given a two-year suspended sentence for posting online messages fantasising about abusing children and possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images
Man Sentenced Over 7 Years for Horsham Glass Attack at Lewes Court
Fundraiser Launched to Support Lucy Connolly in Legal Battle Over Social Media Post
Notting Hill Carnival: Three Stabbings, 90 Arrests Amid Celebrations
Breaking

Man Jailed for Nine Years in Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Car Crime Wave Continues in Sunderland as Another Vehicle Stolen
Concerns Rise as Elderly Drivers Remain on Roads Until Age 107, Sparking DVSA Medical Review
TUI Group Under Fire: Celebrities and Animal Rights Advocates Demand End to Captive Dolphin Entertainment
Deadly Shipwreck Off Yemen Coast Claims at Least 13 Lives
Channel 4 Commissions “Slaying at Sycamore Gap” from Candour Productions
Half a Tonne of Cocaine Seized from Rubber Dinghy on Sussex Beach, Five Men Arrested
Breaking

Senior PSNI Detective Sues BBC and MLA Over Katie Simpson Documentary Comments

Man Arrested Following Suspicious Incident in Paisley
Ted Lasso Rumored to Return for Season 4, Fans React with Excitement and Nerves
Late-Night Blaze at Pinden Recycling Centre Draws Over 20 Firefighters
Hamas Launches Rocket Attack on Tel Aviv, Israel
Body Found in Gateshead, Investigation Underway
Deadly Landslide Claims 10 Lives in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region
Met Office Issues Update on ‘Toxic Cloud’ Sweeping Over Parts of the UK
Craig David Surprises Notting Hill Carnival Revellers with Street Performance of ‘7 Days’
Breaking

Syrian National Charged with Terrorism in Deadly German Festival Stabbing

Breaking

Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued

Prison Service Safely Resolves Incident Involving Six Young Offenders at HMP/YOI Feltham
Ministry of Justice Confirms Incident Involving Six Prisoners Under Investigation at HMYOI Feltham
Riot Situation Erupts involving Six Prisoners at HMP Feltham Young Offenders Institution in West London
Teen Charged in Assault on Elderly Woman in Cardenden
Body of Man Discovered in Search for Missing Chris Koppany
Tears and Tributes for Brave Leicestershire Police Dog Who Died in the Line of Duty
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Ten Fire Engines Sent to Tackle High Rise Blaze on the Isle of Dogs
London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised
Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham
Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London
Kent Police Seize Vehicle from Uninsured Provisional Driver on the Isle of Sheppey
Understanding Council Tax Reduction: Who Is Eligible and How to Apply
Breaking

Escaped Prisoner Sentenced for Planned Blackpool Bank Attack Inspired by Netflix Documentary

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Police Continue Search for Missing Justyna and Her Child

Breaking

Firefighters Tackle Harlesden Shop Fire Caused by Lithium Battery in Vape

Breaking

Energy Price Cap Rise Sparks Concern as Questions Over Ofgems CEOs Salary Peak

RECOMMENDED

Sex Offenders Register Reaches Over 68,000 in England and Wales: Parents Urged to Be Vigilant
Vandals Target Worcester Waddle Penguin
HMP Sudbury’s Revolving Door: Another Convict Flees as Escapes Rise
French Authorities Launch Terrorism Investigation Following Synagogue Arson Attack
Police Arrest Suspect in Germany Festival Stabbings, Terror Motives ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested by French Police at Paris Airport
Breaking

Sacked BBC Presenter Jermaine Jenas Admits to ‘Inappropriate Messages’ and ‘Letting Family Down’

Breaking

SEC Awards $98 Million to Whistleblowers in Major Enforcement Action

Breaking

Man Arrested After Woman Stabbed in North Belfast Home Invasion

Breaking

Large Grass Fire Erupts at Ingrebourne Hill Country Park

Breaking

Taxi Driver Robbed at Knifepoint in Easterhouse: Police Appeal for Witnesses

Breaking

Local Woman Identified in Gateshead Murder Case, Suspect Charged

Breaking

Pinball Republic Reopens at New Croydon Location

Breaking

Teenager Sentenced for Frenzied Attack at Sheffield School

Breaking

Violent Disorder in Southport Leads to 3-Year Jail Sentence

Breaking

Jeremy Clarkson Bans Keir Starmer from His New Pub

Breaking

Woman Fighting for Her Life After Fall Near South Foreland Lighthouse in Kent

Breaking

Coastguard Rescue Operation Launched Near South Foreland Lighthouse After Woman Sighted in Distress

Breaking

CCTV Images Released as Police Seek to Identify 10 Individuals Following Sheerness Disturbance

Breaking

Serving Officer Dismissed Without Notice After Conviction for Sexual Assault

Breaking

HMP Sudbury’s Revolving Door: Another Convict Flees as Escapes Rise

Breaking

French Authorities Launch Terrorism Investigation Following Synagogue Arson Attack

Breaking</