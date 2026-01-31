Watch Live

The NHS App is getting a major makeover to help rare cancer patients find cutting-edge clinical trials fast. The government has unveiled a digital-first push to link patients directly to breakthrough treatments without the usual delays.

Search, Match, and Notify: A New Era for Cancer Trials

  • Patients can soon hunt for trials via the app’s research database and request contact instantly.
  • Future updates will alert patients automatically when trials matching their condition pop up.
  • This cuts out slow, chance referrals from traditional face-to-face doctor visits.

The NHS plan is powered by the “Be Part of Research” service, which has already helped over 100,000 join 160+ studies, including vital cancer trials. Integrating it into the app means life-changing treatment could be just a tap away.

National Cancer Plan and Rare Cancers Bill Drive the Push

The digital expansion backs the National Cancer Plan and the Rare Cancers Bill, championed by Dr Scott Arthur MP. The new law aims to boost rare cancer research and ensure steady clinical trial access across England in the next three years.

Since July 2024, brain cancer research has received a £32.3 million cash injection to speed up trials, sharpen precision medicine, and groom the next wave of cancer research leaders.

Brain Tumours: The Hidden Killer Under 40

Brain tumours, claiming over 10,000 new victims yearly, remain the deadliest cancer for children and adults under 40, with survival rates trailing behind most other cancers.

The government vows to fast-track trial referrals by recruiting top cancer experts, including a dedicated national lead for rare cancers. The new role, hosted by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, will ensure patients can access trials more easily nationwide.

Voices from the Frontline

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Rare cancer patients face huge challenges in a system never designed for them. The National Cancer Plan is a real step-change, giving researchers the tools and patients the hope they deserve.”

Cancer Research UK will get £3 million to launch Brain Tumour Centres of Excellence this year, boosting research, treatments, and survival for all ages.

The government aims for the UK to lead Europe in survival rates for 14 rare and deadly cancers, brain cancer top among them, by 2035.

Real Lives, Real Impact

Take Mike Shurmer, 65, from Swindon. Diagnosed in 2023 with just a year to live, he joined the NIHR-funded FUTURE-GB trial. Using cutting-edge tech, doctors removed more of his tumour without harming brain function. Now, in ongoing care with a portable medical device, Mike has raised £12,000 for Brainstorm Charity and champions trial participation.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England’s National Clinical Director for Cancer, said: “People with rare cancers must know their options. We’re making it easier for thousands to access targeted treatments and drive critical research forward.”

The Road Ahead: Faster, Bigger, Better Trials

Plans include a new Cancer Clinical Trials Accelerator via the NIHR Industry Hub. This single pathway will bring clearer investment routes to boost trial speed, size, and reliability.

The NIHR Brain Tumour Research Consortium has secured up to £25.5 million, uniting 48 organisations to fast-track new treatment development and evaluation for adults and children alike.

