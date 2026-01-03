From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online

Roberta Batchelor, a nurse with 40 years at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, has been struck off the nursing register after sharing racist and Islamophobic posts on Facebook. The former ward manager, once hailed for her rise from cleaner to healthcare leader and winner of the 2015 Pride of Nursing Award, faces disgrace after her shocking social media behaviour came to light.

Racist Posts Sparked Complaint and Investigation

Batchelor’s posts appeared shortly after the August 2024 Southport riots and quickly sparked outrage. A member of the public lodged a complaint after spotting multiple “racially abusive” images targeting Muslims and immigrants.

An image showed Arab men chasing a child with a knife, captioned: “Next time when you pay your taxes, remember that some of your money goes to the ‘protection of Mosques’.”

A split image contrasted a migrant boat labelled “these give nothing and get everything” with a homeless veteran captioned “these give everything and get nothing.”

A biblical quote warned foreigners gaining power and becoming rulers.

One photo juxtaposed airport security with a man landing from a boat, captioned “Muhammad at Dover.”

The Trust launched an internal investigation confirming the posts were offensive and targeted specific groups.

Apology Did Not Save Her Job

When confronted, Batchelor admitted posting the content and apologised. She blamed anger over government cuts, including plans to remove winter fuel payments and elderly TV licences. “I allowed myself to get caught up in all the unrest in the country,” she said, adding her family are all from black and ethnic minority backgrounds.

Despite her apology, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) found her actions were “deep-seated attitudinal issues” and a serious breach of professional standards.

“Ms Batchelor’s actions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse and are fundamentally incompatible with her remaining on the register.”

The NMC ruled that striking-off was necessary to protect the public and uphold trust in nursing. Batchelor told the panel she wanted to quit nursing “for her sanity” and no longer felt she deserved the privilege to practise.

Former Diversity Champion Falls From Grace

In a bitter irony, Batchelor had once been celebrated in a diversity campaign by the Trust and featured in a 13-minute Instagram video promoting inclusivity. This content has since been removed following the scandal.

The case underscores the increasing scrutiny on healthcare professionals’ social media activity—especially in tense political times. Posting inflammatory, racist content not only breaks trust but puts public safety at risk.

Batchelor’s claim that her family is from ethnic minorities clashed with the clear racial and religious nature of her posts, highlighting the complex contradictions in the case.