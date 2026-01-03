Watch Live

RACE RANT From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online

  • Updated: 11:39
  • , 3 January 2026
From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online

Roberta Batchelor, a nurse with 40 years at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, has been struck off the nursing register after sharing racist and Islamophobic posts on Facebook. The former ward manager, once hailed for her rise from cleaner to healthcare leader and winner of the 2015 Pride of Nursing Award, faces disgrace after her shocking social media behaviour came to light.

Racist Posts Sparked Complaint and Investigation

Batchelor’s posts appeared shortly after the August 2024 Southport riots and quickly sparked outrage. A member of the public lodged a complaint after spotting multiple “racially abusive” images targeting Muslims and immigrants.

  • An image showed Arab men chasing a child with a knife, captioned: “Next time when you pay your taxes, remember that some of your money goes to the ‘protection of Mosques’.”
  • A split image contrasted a migrant boat labelled “these give nothing and get everything” with a homeless veteran captioned “these give everything and get nothing.”
  • A biblical quote warned foreigners gaining power and becoming rulers.
  • One photo juxtaposed airport security with a man landing from a boat, captioned “Muhammad at Dover.”

The Trust launched an internal investigation confirming the posts were offensive and targeted specific groups.

Apology Did Not Save Her Job

When confronted, Batchelor admitted posting the content and apologised. She blamed anger over government cuts, including plans to remove winter fuel payments and elderly TV licences. “I allowed myself to get caught up in all the unrest in the country,” she said, adding her family are all from black and ethnic minority backgrounds.

Despite her apology, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) found her actions were “deep-seated attitudinal issues” and a serious breach of professional standards.

“Ms Batchelor’s actions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse and are fundamentally incompatible with her remaining on the register.”

The NMC ruled that striking-off was necessary to protect the public and uphold trust in nursing. Batchelor told the panel she wanted to quit nursing “for her sanity” and no longer felt she deserved the privilege to practise.

Former Diversity Champion Falls From Grace

In a bitter irony, Batchelor had once been celebrated in a diversity campaign by the Trust and featured in a 13-minute Instagram video promoting inclusivity. This content has since been removed following the scandal.

The case underscores the increasing scrutiny on healthcare professionals’ social media activity—especially in tense political times. Posting inflammatory, racist content not only breaks trust but puts public safety at risk.

Batchelor’s claim that her family is from ethnic minorities clashed with the clear racial and religious nature of her posts, highlighting the complex contradictions in the case.

 

Recommended for you

The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears

BREAKING

Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
Albanian Duo 'Dumped Number Plates' After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears
IMMIGRATION STATUS Albanian Duo ‘Dumped Number Plates’ After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears
Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
SERIAL LIFTER Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges

Must READ

Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield
WOMAN HUNTED Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield
Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison 'Human Rights' Win
"HUMAN RIGHTS" Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison ‘Human Rights’ Win
FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot
Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela's Capital
CAPTURED Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela’s Capital
From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online
RACE RANT From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online
Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea
RECVOERY MISSION Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea
Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault
MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault

BREAKING

STATE OF EMERGENCY US Troops and Air Force Storm Caracas Amid Explosions
Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall
SHOCKING Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall
Ex-Special Constable Faces Rape Charges Over Teen Girl
BAD APPLE Ex-Special Constable Faces Rape Charges Over Teen Girl

More For You

PICTURED HIT AND RUN CRASH Two Albanian nationals remanded over fatal hit-and-run that killed pensioner in Gillingham
Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
FAMILY DESPERATE Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
Man Hospitalised After Police Incident Near Primary School in Mile End
DRIVER ARRESTED Two Men Hurt in Early Morning Crash in Thornton Heath
MURDER MANHUNT Man Stabbed to Death on New Year’s Eve in Grove Street Horrific Attack

More From UK News in Pictures

Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
ARMED LOCKDOWN Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
How UK Fitness Enthusiasts Use Steroids to Maintain Peak Performance Through Harsh Weather
How UK Fitness Enthusiasts Use Steroids to Maintain Peak Performance Through Harsh Weather
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
WINTER ROAD BLAST Five Trapped in Horror Car Smash
Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
TRAGIC NEWS Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
ZIP HORROR Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
TRAGIC DEATH Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast
SEARCH UNDERWAY Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast
CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
TYRES SLASHED CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
STREET ROBBERY Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
DESPERATE PLEA Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
Outrage in NZ Over $253 Cow Urine and $220 Cow Dung Cakes
THIS IS FOUL Outrage in NZ Over $253 Cow Urine and $220 Cow Dung Cakes
Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield's Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
BLAZE INFERNO Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield’s Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
SHOT BY POLICE Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MET CRACKDOWN 84-Year-Old Sidcup Man Charged with 47 Historical Sexual Offences
Hertfordsgire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
HOPES FADING Hertfordshire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
POLICE CONCERNS Missing Man Sought in Gillingham

More From UKNIP

M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
UPGRADING M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
West Midlands Bus Crashes Into Stop Amid Ice Chaos
West Midlands Bus Crashes Into Stop Amid Ice Chaos
Man, 51, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea Near Brighton Pier
BODY RECOVERED Man, 51, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea Near Brighton Pier
Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested
TWO INJURED Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested
error: Content is protected !!