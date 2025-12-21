Watch Live

IN THE CLEAR Nigel Farage Cleared of Election Spending Wrongs in Clacton Win

  • Updated: 15:48
  • , 21 December 2025
Nigel Farage Slams US ‘Ukraine Peace Plan’ as ‘Totally Unacceptable’

 

No Investigation After Spending Probe

Nigel Farage will NOT face an Electoral Commission probe over his election spending in Clacton. The watchdog shut down claims of wrongdoing, finding no credible evidence Farage or Reform UK broke electoral spending laws.

Spending Allegations Dropped After Scrutiny

The claims came from former Reform UK councillor Richard Everett, who accused Farage of falsifying expenses and breaking the £20,660 spending limit by nearly £9,000. But documents show Reform UK spent £20,299.80—just under the legal cap. The Commission’s official statement said:

“We did not identify any expenditure relating to Mr Farage’s election campaign in Clacton that should have been declared in Reform UK’s national expenditure.”

Disgruntled Ex-Councillor’s Claims Rejected

Everett, expelled from Reform UK, had taken concerns to the Metropolitan Police and claimed spending was underreported. He listed missing or wrongly declared costs, including leaflets, banners, bills, and office refurbishments.

“I do not think that that is an accurate figure. In fact, I think the £20,660 was exceeded,” Everett  said.

But Reform UK called him a disgruntled former councillor on a personal vendetta. Peter Harris, Farage’s election agent, hit back:

“This was a politically motivated complaint that has been thoroughly examined and decisively dismissed. The facts are clear, the process has been properly followed, and there is no basis for any further allegation.”

Victory for Farage and Reform UK

The Electoral Commission’s closure letter confirmed:

“We did not identify credible evidence of potential offences of electoral law. Therefore, our decision is to close our consideration of the matter following initial enquiries and take no further action.”

This is a major win for Farage, who fought off repeated attacks on his breakthrough Clacton seat win — his first successful bid for Parliament after several failed attempts. The finding supports Reform UK’s stance that their campaign was fully above board.

 

Urgent: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Rainham
FIND HER Urgent: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Rainham
FIRST PICTURES Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed to Death in Maida Vale
RAPE PROBE Police Shut Down Crown Quay Lane After Rape Report in Sittingbourne
ROAD BEEN CLOSED BY POLICE HGV Driver Falls Ill on A20 Near Dover – Major Delays Expected near Capel Le Ferne 