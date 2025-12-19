Nine E-Scooters and E-Bikes Seized in Gravesend Crackdown

Gravesend police got tough on illegal e-scooters and e-bikes, confiscating nine vehicles in a single day. The high-visibility operation on Sunday, 14 December 2025, targeted riders flouting the law by cruising on pavements and posing serious safety risks.

Officers Patrol Town Centre, Stop Pavement Riders

Officers patrolled Gravesend town centre after mounting concerns over dangerous riding. Multiple suspects were stopped riding on pavements—an illegal and risky move that puts pedestrians in danger.

In total, nine e-scooters and e-bikes were seized, with Traffic Offence Reports handed out to the reckless riders.

High-Speed Chase Ends with Drug Arrest

One 21-year-old rider refused to stop on New Road. Kent Police called in drone support and tracked him down nearby on Peacock Street. A search found cannabis on his person, with further class B drugs uncovered at his home. He was arrested for possession with intent to supply and has been bailed pending ongoing enquiries.

His e-scooter was also seized, and he received a Traffic Offence Report.

Police Warn: Illegal Riding Not Tolerated